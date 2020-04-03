coronavirus texas

More than 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Texas since Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Health.



The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.

As of Friday, health officials said 5,478 people have tested positive and 91 people have died.

There are 145 counties out of 254 in Texas that have reported at least one case.

In a breakdown of counties, Harris County has confirmed at least 955 cases; Dallas with 831; and Travis County with 351, according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.

With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 55,764 people in the state have been tested, as of Friday morning.

During a news conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's working to increase hospital capacity in Texas.

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott updates state on COVID-19 response
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Greg Abbott says cases and the death toll are rising in the coronavirus crisis, but more testing is being made available.



As of Friday, Abbott said there are 47,585 hospital beds statewide with 19,695 available and 8,741 ventilators ready to treat people with COVID-19. He also added that the federal government has shipped Texas 3.8 million masks.

Abbott also said he advised hospitals to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary" in order to preserve personal protective equipment.

Earlier this week, Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.
Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.

SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.



INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 26 deaths and 1,822 cases
Killen's BBQ to give free sandwiches to hospitality workers
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Storm chances rise this evening
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Texans urged to call at specific times to file for unemployment
Astros Foundation to hold PPE drive at Minute Maid park
Texas A&M turns animal kits into COVID-19 tests for humans
Show More
ABC13's The Midday - April 3, 2020
Simone Biles ready to give it another go next year
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News