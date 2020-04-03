More than 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas

Texas surpasses 5,000 #COVID19 cases.#COVID19TX Update:

🔹5,420* cases reported

🔹90 fatalities

🔹145 of 254 counties report cases

🔹55,764 people tested#StayHomeTexas and save lives.

For more: https://t.co/91jcb4NX6c

*includes newly reported Dallas County numbers pic.twitter.com/zDifRKXxeY — TexasDSHS (@TexasDSHS) April 3, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott says cases and the death toll are rising in the coronavirus crisis, but more testing is being made available.

In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Texas since Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Health.The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.As of Friday, health officials said 5,478 people have tested positive and 91 people have died.There are 145 counties out of 254 in Texas that have reported at least one case.In a breakdown of counties, Harris County has confirmed at least 955 cases; Dallas with 831; and Travis County with 351, according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 55,764 people in the state have been tested, as of Friday morning.During a news conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's working to increase hospital capacity in Texas.As of Friday, Abbott said there are 47,585 hospital beds statewide with 19,695 available and 8,741 ventilators ready to treat people with COVID-19. He also added that the federal government has shipped Texas 3.8 million masks.Abbott also said he advised hospitals to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary" in order to preserve personal protective equipment.Earlier this week, Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.