One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says

A new study finds that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of having a stroke.

Researchers warn it doesn't take much to possibly cause harm.

Findings show just one or two drinks daily can cause your risk of a stroke to increase by 10 to 15 percent. That risk grows to as much as 35 percent if you consume four alcoholic drinks a day.

Researchers defined one drink as either a bottle of beer, small glass of wine or a single measure of spirits.

A study is now examining more evidence to determine if there's a link between daily drinking and increased risk of heart attacks.
