Coronavirus

UK coronavirus patient has urgent warning for anyone not taking virus seriously

A UK woman recovering from the novel coronavirus gave an urgent warning from the intensive care unit to people who still are not taking the virus seriously.

Tara Langston, 39, spent 10 days in the hospital and was on oxygen for eight days.

"If anyone, anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me. I'm in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this," she says between coughing fits in the video.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

"Please, none of you take any chances. I mean it," she continues. "Because if it gets really bad then you're going to end up here, OK?"

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe without oxygen and assistance.

Langston was still hospitalized when her video warning went viral, but is now home with her husband and daughters to finish recovering.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe on her own.

"I can't breathe without this," she said in the video.

Langston is now doing better and is home with her husband and daughters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessviral videoworld newscoronavirushospitalsu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Which residents most likely to need ICU care for COVID-19?
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
Need advice on filing for unemployment? Be patient
COVID-19: Galveston issues 'stay-at-home' order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Galveston issues 'stay-at-home' order
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
ABC13 Evening News for March 23, 2020
Need advice on filing for unemployment? Be patient
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Which residents most likely to need ICU care for COVID-19?
Show More
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Mayor hits back at Dallas-area 'shelter-in-place' claim
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 199
More TOP STORIES News