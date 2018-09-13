MEASLES

UPDATE: No reports of measles after possible exposure on Southwest flights

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports on possible exposure of measles among passengers on Texas-based Southwest Airlines flights.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than three weeks after travelers on four Southwest Airlines flights between Dallas, Houston and Harlingen may have been exposed to the measles, no reports have been made of anyone getting sick.

The airline says with help from the CDC it contacted travelers who shared a plane weeks ago with a passenger later diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.

Texas Department of Health says it's been more than three weeks since the possible exposure, and they say that's the maximum amount of time it takes to get sick with the measles. No reports of any related cases have been made.

The flights included:
  • Flight No. 5, between Dallas and Houston on Aug. 21, 2018
  • Flight No. 9, between Houston and Harlingen on Aug. 21, 2018
  • Flight No. 665, between Harlingen and Houston on Aug. 22, 2018
  • Flight No. 44, between Houston and Dallas on Aug. 22, 2018


The Houston Health Department said the patient is from north Texas, and that he or she did not leave the airport or visit any airport restaurants or venues. The patient apparently stayed in a waiting area for about an hour on each of the days listed above.

Dr. David Persse says people at the airport were at a much lower risk of exposure for the virus than those passengers who shared the plane with the patient.

"That's why our focus is on directly contacting the passengers to notify them of the risk, inquire about their vaccination status, and make sure they monitor for symptoms and seek medical attention if necessary," Persse said.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesairport newsvirustexas newsHoustonDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEASLES
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Texas
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
Swarms of mosquitoes infiltrate Brazoria County neighborhoods
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at spa
New Fort Bend County store specializes in cannabidiol oil
Pesticides, E. coli and salmonella found in California marijuana
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Alleged victim of Conroe priest speaks about coming forward
Conroe priest accused of child sex abuse leaves jail on bond
Pres. Trump questions death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
Show More
16-year-old girl shot and killed in north Houston
Gunman kills 5, including wife, in California shooting rampage
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Tropical wave sends heavy rain into Texas today
More News