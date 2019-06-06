Gold's Gym offering free workouts and classes for a week

How would you like a free workout for a whole week?
In honor of National Best Friend Day, Gold's Gym will be having an entire week of free workouts and classes for friends, with no required membership.
The event will take place at all Gold's Gym locations, starting Saturday, June 8 through June 14.
According to a release from Gold's Gym, they are opening their doors to members and non-members to come with friends after a 2016 study determined that "friends who sweat together, are more likely to stay fit together."
There will also be an opportunity to win a $250 Gold's gear e-gift card.
For the complete list of rules and regulations, click here.
