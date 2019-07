Gold's Gym offering free workouts and classes for a week

How would you like a free workout for a whole week?In honor of National Best Friend Day , Gold's Gym will be having an entire week of free workouts and classes for friends, with no required membership.The event will take place at all Gold's Gym locations, starting Saturday, June 8 through June 14.According to a release from Gold's Gym, they are opening their doors to members and non-members to come with friends after a 2016 study determined that "friends who sweat together, are more likely to stay fit together."There will also be an opportunity to win a $250 Gold's gear e-gift card.For the complete list of rules and regulations, click here