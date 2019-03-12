'There was no bedside manner, there was no compassion' Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video

Ernest Quintana was told by a doctor via video that he was going to die. Now his family wants Kaiser Permanente to change its policies and allow patients to choose between being treated in person or via video. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/BfHIVk30xE — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 12, 2019

FREMONT, California -- A Fremont family is speaking out after a doctor via a "robot video" broke the news that their grandfather was going to die.Ernest Quintana, 78, died a day after the news that his lungs were failing."My dad's reaction was, well I guess I'm going to go quickly then and put his head down-- that was it," said daughter Catherine Quintana.A prognosis that would have been difficult to accept under any circumstance became even more painful for the Quintana family when the doctor used a robot to deliver the bad news."The doctors said that there were no lungs left and he needed comfort care. That would entail a morphine drip until he died," explained Catherine.Annalisa Quintana, the patient's 33-year-old granddaughter, was the only family member in the hospital room. When she saw a robot roll in with a doctor on the other side, she pulled out her phone and recorded the interaction. Annalisa's intention was to relate the information to the rest of the family."He couldn't understand the man. He couldn't hear him. The robot couldn't come all the way in the room. It could only come so far. Because it's a big machine, it couldn't come close enough. So there was no bedside manner, there was no compassion. He was reading a script," she said.Kaiser Permanente defends its use of technology to treat patients and confirmed that as part of its policy a nurse or a doctor is always in the room. In a statement to ABC7 News, Kaiser said in part, "The evening video conversation was a follow-up to earlier in-person physician visits and was not used in the delivery of the initial diagnosis" and added "We regret that our use of a video call did not meet the Quintana family's expectations of a compassionate experience."In the video recorded by Ernest Quintana's granddaughter, you can see a Kaiser employee in the background but the actual doctor via video."I think in regular care, somebody coming in for tonsils to be taken out or simple test results is fine. But not for people that are dying. People that are at their last end of life, it's not okay," said Quintana.The Quintanas hope this experience will change Kaiser's policies and allow for patients to choose to be treated by a doctor in person or via video.