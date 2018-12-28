Newark travelers on Christmas Eve possibly exposed to measles

Travelers who passed through Newark Liberty International Airport on Christmas Eve are being warned about a possible measles exposure.The New Jersey Health Department said Friday an international traveler with measles arrived in Terminal B on Monday on a flight from Brussels.The individual may have traveled to other areas of the airport. Officials warn anyone who was in the airport on Christmas Eve between noon and 4 p.m. could have been exposed.Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. Health officials say anyone infected could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 14."Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed," said state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan. "We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations."Anyone who suspects they have been exposed is urged to call their health care provider before going to the doctor or ER.