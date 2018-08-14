HEALTH & FITNESS

New Uptown gym Breathe Moore Training offers personalized workouts

Photo: Breathe Moore Training/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new personal training gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Uptown, called Breathe Moore Training, is located at 1703 Post Oak Blvd., Suite D.

Trainers develop personalized, 30-minute workouts to help clients achieve their fitness goals, the business explains on its website. Its amenities include towel service, phone charging stations in the locker room, a line of supplements, workout apparel and more. (Learn more or request a training session here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Breathe Moore Training currently has a five-star rating.

Patrick V., whoreviewed the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "The facility is amazing and well thought out, with the best fitness equipment, locker rooms and showers. Attention to every detail, including the phone chargers in the lockers. Best personal trainer I have ever worked with, plus high intensity workouts that run right on time so you can get out the door and back to your home or office."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Breathe Moore Training is open from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
