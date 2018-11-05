HEALTH & FITNESS

New study says parents should stop spanking their kids

EMBED </>More Videos

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.

It's been a hot-button parenting issue for decades: to spank or not to spank.

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says mounting evidence shows that spanking is ineffective and harmful.

The group is also strengthening its call for a ban.

Research suggests that spanking may cause harm to the child by affecting normal brain development.

"The AAP recommends that adults caring for children use healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations. The AAP recommends that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming," the study says.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckparentingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
High school student raising awareness for very rare disease
Patients of dentist told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Identical twins give birth to daughters on the same day
Boy battling disease gets a surprise room makeover
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Fatal accident shuts down North Freeway
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Man kills Woodlands firefighter during altercation: Deputies
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Rockets GM: Reports that Melo will be released are inaccurate
Show More
Basketball coach uses sign to communicate with deaf players
Convenience store clerk shot and killed in northwest Houston
Watch Laura Bush and George W. Bush receive the 2018 Liberty Medal
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Carjacking suspect crashes into family SUV during chase
More News