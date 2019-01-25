New research links thinness to 'skinny genes'

Did you know being skinny is in your genes? Literally.
A new study links thinness to 'skinny genes,' and no, it's not the tight jeans hipsters and musicians wear.
Researchers found thin people have specific gene regions in their DNA keeping them slim, while also having fewer gene variants linked to being overweight.
The study, which compared the DNA of about 14,000 people, was published this week in the Journal Plos Genetics.
The study showed different genetic variants were added up to create a genetic risk score, which was found to be lower in thin people and higher in obese people.
According to CNN, the lead researcher said it's easy to criticize people for being overweight, but we have far less control over our weight than we might think.
