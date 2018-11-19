HEALTH & FITNESS

Experimental peanut-allergy drug could protect kids and help save lives

A new experimental drug could change the lives of kids and teens with severe peanut allergies.

A California company is testing to see if a new drug could allow kids with allergies to eat small amounts of peanuts without suffering a serious reaction.

Researchers say it doesn't cure the allergy, but increases a patient's tolerance.

The drug has some side effects, and has not been been approved for use.

One in 50 American children is allergic to peanuts.

This discovery could lead to a new oral medication that could be in high demand. Currently peanut allergy sufferers carry emergency epinephrine shots, which can be costly, in case of an accidental exposure.
