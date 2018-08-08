HEALTH & FITNESS

New mom blames poppy seed bagel for false positive drug test

EMBED </>More Videos

New mom tested positive for drugs after eating bagel before giving birth

TOWSON, Maryland --
A Maryland woman has discovered that eating a poppy seed bagel before giving birth carries serious consequences.

Elizabeth Eden told WBAL-TV in Baltimore she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates and she had been reported to the state. The test result meant Eden's daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days while her mother was assigned a case worker.

Eden said she had learned in a school health class that eating poppy seeds could cause a false positive.

After acknowledging the bagel defense, the case worker closed Eden's file.

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes that until food manufacturers reduce morphine levels in poppy seeds, it advises against excessive consumption, particularly during pregnancy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabypregnancypregnant womanu.s. & worlddrugsMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Too much sleep might reveal a lot about your health
Houston Methodist celebrates new state-of-the art facility
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
Want a bigger butt? Surgeon says injections can be dangerous
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found dead with bruises on her body inside apartment
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
Man drowns during attempt to save kids from rip current
Suspect leads police to body dumped in ditch in SW Houston
Boy's remains found at desert compound
Show More
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
3 women accused of installing credit card skimmer at Buc-ee's
2 officers ambushed and shot while sitting in unmarked car
More News