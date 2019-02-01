HEALTH & FITNESS

Kendra Scott unveils new charm that supports women's heart health

Are you a jewelry lover? If so, now you can shop for a cause.

Kendra Scott just released a unique heart health charm, and 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the HeartGift Foundation.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, but 80 percent of cardiac deaths are preventable, according to health officials.

The release of the charm comes just in time for American Heart Associations "Go Red for Women" movement and Valentine's Day.

The charm is available in four colors including gold, rose gold, vintage gold and vintage silver.

