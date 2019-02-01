Are you a jewelry lover? If so, now you can shop for a cause.
Kendra Scott just released a unique heart health charm, and 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the HeartGift Foundation.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, but 80 percent of cardiac deaths are preventable, according to health officials.
The release of the charm comes just in time for American Heart Associations "Go Red for Women" movement and Valentine's Day.
The charm is available in four colors including gold, rose gold, vintage gold and vintage silver.
RELATED: Designer Kendra Scott raising money for Santa Fe victims with special necklace
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Related Topics:
healthheart diseasejewelryu.s. & world
healthheart diseasejewelryu.s. & world