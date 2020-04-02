Coronavirus

New guidelines for EMS in New York City show grim reality of coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK -- New guidance for EMS in New York City and Long Island says that patients in cardiac arrest should not be transported to the hospital if they cannot be saved in the field.

The hospitals in New York are overrun with coronavirus infections, and emergency rooms are trying to minimize the number of difficult arrivals.

"It almost seems like it's never stopping, people keep coming and coming and coming and there's just no space to put them," said ER Dr. Darien Sutton.

City officials have released stark new guidance to equally overworked ambulance crews, effective immediately, if they can't resuscitate a patient in the field, they must withhold CPR and declare the person dead.

They can no longer continue to the hospital.

"These orders are binding, and the FDNY will devise a plan for implementation," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Frank Dwyer.

The new approach shows how stretched thin EMS and hospitals are.

"When you're doing the CPR, you're pushing really hard on the patient's chest and they're expelling some air in the process as well, so if they are COVID patients, they'll be spreading it all around," said Dr. Vinayak Kumar with the Mayo Clinic. "This is the risk-benefit math you have to take into account."

The orders to stop CPR in the field is shocking to veteran doctors who are used to doing whatever it takes to save a life.

"As a doctor in New York and as a New Yorker, I have family that live here, and when I hear things like that I obviously get afraid, fearful for the livelihood of my family," Sutton said. "It is terrifying, it is really terrifying."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirusnursesu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
2 Montgomery Co. retirement community residents die of COVID-19
$1K fine to residents caught without a mask in one city in Texas
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston
Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday
Nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
Judge Hidalgo signs order to release up to 1,000 inmates
How you could score $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Houston
Show More
Topless woman arrested after Dallas police chase
$1K fine to residents caught without a mask in one city in Texas
Fugitive on the run after indecency with a child charge
2 Montgomery Co. retirement community residents die of COVID-19
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News