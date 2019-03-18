Health & Fitness

New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks for older adults

EMBED <>More Videos

New guidelines for daily aspirin. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

New guidelines recommend against taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks in healthy, older adults.

The age-old approach is no longer recommended for older adults who do not have a high risk of heart disease, or who already have it.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association announced the new guidelines Sunday.

The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

That's as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.

Johns Hopkins University cardiologist Dr. Roger Blumenthal, a co-chair of the new guidelines said, "It's much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin."

But for anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents inserted to open clogged arteries, aspirin can save their life.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckstrokeheart attackus world
TOP STORIES
Fire at ITC Deer Park facility could take 2 days to burn out
What's burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park?
ITC Deer Park fire: What to know about the impact on health
Wind shift could blow plant fire smoke into more populated areas
Residents express concerns as ITC plant fire continues to burn
Beto O'Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours
Joel Osteen releases new series about the life of Jesus
Show More
Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
The 60: 'This is so scary' What to know about ITC Deer Park fire
Wrong way crash kills innocent driver on I-45
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News