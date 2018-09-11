HEALTH & FITNESS

CBD American Shaman store in Fort Bend County to sell CBD oil

Fans claim CBD is a cure for whatever ails you (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas --
A company from Kansas City, Missouri that specializes in CBD oil, the new wonder cure for everything that ails you, has big plans for Texas.

The company is CBD American Shaman, which is opening stores at a fast clip across the state.

There are currently five stores in north Texas - in Carrollton, Hurst, Denton, and Fort Worth - with more on the way in Plano, McKinney, and Allen. There's a store open in San Antonio, and more stores coming to Houston and Austin.

The store at 9203 Highway 6 is set to open on Sept. 22.

