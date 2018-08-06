New fitness studio Lagree HTX now open in Upper Kirby

A new fitness studio and personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2630 Richmond Ave. in Upper Kirby, the new arrival is called Lagree HTX.
The studio focuses on the Lagree Method, which uses a workout machine called the Megaformer that was patented by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree. The workouts combine cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility. Workouts last 45 minutes and there are a maximum of 10 people in each class. According to Lagree HTX's site, you should bring a bottle of water and grip socks to the workout.
Lagree HTX has received two reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Leslie L., who reviewed the new fitness spot on July 19, wrote, "This studio is amazing; the classes are always different and challenging and you will burn all day long. The instructors and the music are so motivating!"
Yelper Allison S. added, "This is such an amazing workout. It is a total body workout where you will burn at least 400-500 calories in class and work all muscle groups. Shaking legs and abs on fire is the norm! Come here prepared to sweat and work hard but have fun!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. While Lagree HTX doesn't have its hours posted online yet, you can check out class times here.
