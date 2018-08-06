HEALTH & FITNESS

New fitness studio Lagree HTX now open in Upper Kirby

Photo: Allison S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fitness studio and personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2630 Richmond Ave. in Upper Kirby, the new arrival is called Lagree HTX.

The studio focuses on the Lagree Method, which uses a workout machine called the Megaformer that was patented by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree. The workouts combine cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility. Workouts last 45 minutes and there are a maximum of 10 people in each class. According to Lagree HTX's site, you should bring a bottle of water and grip socks to the workout.

Lagree HTX has received two reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Leslie L., who reviewed the new fitness spot on July 19, wrote, "This studio is amazing; the classes are always different and challenging and you will burn all day long. The instructors and the music are so motivating!"

Yelper Allison S. added, "This is such an amazing workout. It is a total body workout where you will burn at least 400-500 calories in class and work all muscle groups. Shaking legs and abs on fire is the norm! Come here prepared to sweat and work hard but have fun!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. While Lagree HTX doesn't have its hours posted online yet, you can check out class times here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineHouston
HEALTH & FITNESS
Crosby father on a mission to save student-athletes' lives
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
Show More
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Arkema officials indicted over chemical release appear in court
Alleged killer due in court after 3rd capital murder charge
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
More News