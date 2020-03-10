New coronavirus recovery reported as Houston-area cases pass 200

CASE DETAILS:

A woman between the ages of 60 and 70 with no known travel was hospitalized.

A man between the ages of 20 and 30, who has traveled within the state of Texas, is at home recovering.

A man between the ages of 40 and 50, who has recently traveled to Costa Rica, is also at home recovering.

Other cases include a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who has recently traveled to Kansas. She also had to be hospitalized.

A man between the ages of 40 and 50 who has recently traveled to Georgia. He was also hospitalized.

A woman between the ages of 60 and 70 is also home recovering. She has had no known travel.

A woman between the ages of 60 and 70 is said to have recently traveled to Spain. She is home recovering.

A man in between the ages of 50 and 60 has recently traveled to the UK and is now home recovering.

A man in between the ages of 40 and 50 is said to have recently traveled to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He is at home recovering.

A man is between the ages of 40 and 50 is said to have tested positive after recently traveling to Colorado. He is home recovering.

A man who has recently traveled to Nevada is also home recovering.

The Houston VA said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is at home in isolation.

On March 19, a case was announced involving a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 years old. She was hospitalized and has no known travel or exposure history.

On March 18, Houston added a group of five cases, including a man between 50 and 60 years old who was hospitalized and had no known recent travel.

A man between 70 and 80 years old, who is recovering at home, had traveled to New York.

A man between 50 and 60 years old, who is recovering at home and had traveled to Spain.

A woman between 20 and 30 years old, who was hospitalized and had traveled to Mexico.

A man between 60 and 70 years old, who was also hospitalized and had no known recent travel.

On March 14, the Houston Health Department reported its fifth case of COVID-19 in the city, a man between 50 and 60 years old. Health officials said the man recently traveled internationally. He was hospitalized but was in good condition.

On March 13, the Houston Health Department announced a case involving a woman between 70 and 80 years old, who recently traveled to Egypt.

A female between 15 and 25 years old, who was experiencing mild symptoms. She was quarantined in her home. Officials said she recently traveled to New York state. While the woman actually lives in New York, she was staying in Houston. Health officials said the woman was at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. According to officials, she was not symptomatic during her rodeo visit. She was considered a low-risk to attendees. This is being considered a Houston case and is included in the Houston case count.

A man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was also reported as a positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, which was a case confirmed by the CDC.

A woman between 40 and 49 years old who lives in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. She has recovered.

A woman between 60 and 69 years old, who also lives in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. Her case was community spread, officials said.

A man between 50 and 59 years old who lives in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. This case is travel related.

A woman between 30 and 39 years old. This was reported as community spread.

A man between 50 and 59 years old, who came in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

A man between 40 and 49 years old. This was reported as community spread.

A man between 20 and 29 years old. This was reported as community spread.

A man between 40 and 49 years old. This was reported as community spread.

A man between the ages of 30-40 who lives in the Northwest part of Harris County - (exposed to confirmed case)

A woman between the ages of 20-30 who lives in the Northwest part of Harris County - (community-spread)

A man between the ages of 20-30 who lives in the Northwest part of Harris County - (pending investigation)

A woman between the ages of 30-40 who lives in the Northwest part of Harris County - (exposed to confirmed case)

A boy between the ages of 0-10 residing in the Northwest part of Harris County - (exposed to confirmed case)

A girl between the ages 0-10 residing in Northwest Harris County - (exposed to confirmed case)

A 10-20 year old girl who lives in Northwest Harris County - (exposed to confirmed case)

A woman in between the ages of 40-50 who lives in Northwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A man in between the ages of 50-60 who lives in the Northeast part of Harris County - (pending investigation)

A man between the ages of 50-60 who lives in Northwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A woman between the ages of 50-60 who resides in Northeast Harris County - (community-spread)

A woman between the ages of 20-30 who lives in Southwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A man between the ages of 40-50 who lives in the Southeast side of Harris County. It is unknown whether he has traveled recently.

A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in northwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in northwest Harris County - (community spread)

A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in northwest Harris County - (community spread)

A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in northwest Harris County - (community spread)

A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in southeast Harris County - (community spread)

A 40-50 year-old man, who lives in northwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A 20-30 year-old woman, who lives in southwest Harris County - (investigation pending)

A 50-60 year-old man, who lives in northwest Harris County - (travel-related)

A 50-60 year-old woman, who lives in northeast Harris County - (investigation pending)

Later in the afternoon on March 19, Harris County officials announced five new cases, but did not immediately identify the patients.

On Thursday, March 19, Harris County added a new case: a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County.

During the afternoon of March 18, Harris County added five new cases, including a woman between 30 and 40 years old from the northeast county, who had known contact with another person with COVID-19;

A man between 30 and 40 years old from the northwest county, whose case is still under investigation;

A man between 80 and 90 years old from the northwest county, whose case was community spread;

A man between 20 and 30 years old from the northwest county, whose case was community spread;

A woman between 40 and 50 years old from the southwest county, whose case was community spread.

During the morning of March 18, Harris County public health officials announced two new coronavirus cases. The first case is a man in his 60s or 70s, and the second is a man in his 30s or 40s. Both cases appear to be community spread, and both individuals do not have a recent travel history.

On March 17, Harris County public health officials announced three new cases. The first is a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. An investigation into his travel history was ongoing. The second new case was a woman between 40 and 50 years old who lives in southeast Harris County. An investigation into her travel history was also ongoing. The third new case was another man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. He had known contact with a positive COVID-19 case.



On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said two of the cases revealed were in critical condition.

On March 15, Harris County Public Health reported two new coronavirus cases. The first was a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 who was in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in northwest Harris County. The second case was a man between the ages of 50 and 60. Officials were investigating the details related to the man's case and his travel history. The two additional cases have no relation to each other and were being investigated independently.

Reported on March 12, the county said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County had a case of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health said the man was discharged and was in isolation at home. Officials stated it informed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.

A woman in her 20s to 30s, not linked to an Egyptian river cruise, was reported as positive. Officials said she was living in Italy.

A man who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, which was a case confirmed by the CDC.

A woman who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, also a case confirmed by the CDC.

A man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was a positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s, who also recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, was a positive case.

On Tuesday, March 24, health officials in Brazoria County reported a new positive case, bringing the total to 19. A woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who lives in Lake Jackson. She is stable and recovering in home isolation. According to health officials, her case was not travel related.

On Monday, March 23, officials reported four cases. A woman between the ages of 20 and 30, who lives in Angleton. She is in stable condition while recovering in home isolation.

The second case is a man between the ages of 50 and 60, who lives in Pearland. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation

A man between the ages of 60 and 70, who resides in Rosharon. He is stable and recovering in home isolation.

A man between the ages of 30 and 40, who resides in Angleton. He is also stable.

A man between the ages of 25-35 who lives in Angleton is in stable condition, recovering at home.

A man residing in Clute between the ages of 55-65 is in stable condition, recovering at home.

A woman between the ages of 20-30 living in Rosharon is in stable condition, recovering from home.

A man between 50 and 60-years-old is at home in Pearland recovering, according to the Brazoria County Health Dept. His case is not travel related, authorities said.

A man between the ages of 45-55 who resides in the Pearland area is in isolation after testing positive.

A man residing in Pearland. He is between the ages of 40-50 and is now in self-isolation.

An additional man who resides in Pearland also tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering while isolated.

A woman between the ages of 65-75 residing in Pearland is home recovering while isolated.

The tenth Brazoria County case is a man between the ages of 50-60. He is an Alvin resident and is home in self-isolation.

A man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in the Rosharon area tested positive for COVID-19. The man was not hospitalized and was recovering at a private residence, officials said.

On Wednesday March 18, Brazoria County Health Department announced its fourth case of COVID-19. The patient is a man who lives n Manvel and is between the age of 55 and 65. He is being hospitalized and is stable.

On March 14, Brazoria County announced its first two coronavirus cases. Health officials said the two patients live together at a home in Alvin. The individuals have not recently traveled outside of the Houston area, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off. Both individuals are between the ages of 35 and 45 and are quarantined at home. The Brazoria County Health Department is working to identify any contacts they may have had.

On March 11, The Brazoria County Health Department announced its third COVID-19 case. The individual is a woman, between the age of 50-60, who lives in the Pearland-area. Authorities say the case is travel-related. The woman went to an ER in Houston and was tested in the Houston Medical Center. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify any contacts she may have had.

On Tuesday, March 24, county health officials reported four additional positive cases, bringing the county total to 16. The county said one of the four has been hospitalized. Twelve of the 16 cases are travel related, according to the county. Four cases have no travel history and is believed to be community spread.

Of the positive Brazos County cases, 15 cases are quarantined at home.

According to county officials, some residents of the surrounding Brazos Valley counties utilize the healthcare system in the Bryan/College Station area.

Earlier this month, a man in his 30s tested positive and had no travel history, as well as a man in his 20s, who had recently traveled to New Mexico.

Brazos County, home to Texas A&M University, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 17.

The university confirmed that it was a female student in her 20s who recently traveled to New York.

Other cases in Brazos County include a woman in her 20s who traveled to Spain, a man in his 60s who traveled to Colorado, a woman in her 20s who traveled to New York, and a woman in her 50s who traveled to Colorado.

A man in his 70s has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

A woman in her 20s is now isolated at home after traveling to a high incidence area.

A man in his 50s who experienced moderate symptoms is recovering at home.

A woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms is recovering at home.

A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms is recovering at home.

On March 20, officials reported 5 additional cases of COVID-19.

A woman who is in her 20s is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. She is isolated at home.

A man in his 50s had mild to moderate sympotoms. He is isolated at home.

A man in his 60s has been discharged from the hospital and is isolated inside his home.

A woman in her 60s is in the hospital.

A woman in her 50s has been isolated to her home after experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

On March 19, the county added seven cases, including a woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home;

A woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease. She has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home;

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms, He is in isolation at home;

A minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home;

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home;

A woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home;

And a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

On March 18, officials said a woman in her 70s with a history of international travel. They said she was experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation in her home.

A man in his 60s is hospitalized and in stable condition.

A woman in her 20s with a history of international travel. Health officials say she experienced mild symptoms, which have been resolved. She is isolated in her home.

A man in his 40s, with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He experienced moderate flu-like symptoms, which have resolved and is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s, with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms, which have resolved and she was in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with a history of international travel. He was hospitalized and discharged in good condition and was recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 20s with recent international travel. He is self-quarantined.

A man in his 50s with recent domestic travel. He is self-quarantined.

A man in his 40s with recent domestic travel. He is self-quarantined.

A man in his 20s with recent international travel. He is self-quarantined.

A man in his 60s with recent domestic travel. He is self-quarantined.

A woman in her 40s who recently traveled internationally and had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient presented to an area clinic and is currently self-quarantined.

A man in his 70s is isolated after testing positive. He had traveled in the country recently, according to officials.

A woman in her 20s who had not traveled was also identified. She had no known contact with an infected person, which health officials said may be a case of community spread.

The fourth patient identified Sunday is a woman in her 50s with no travel history or known contact with someone who's been infected. She is also believed to be a victim of community spread.

A woman in her 30s who recently traveled within the U.S. went to an urgent care where she tested positive. She is now quarantined.

An additional woman tested positive for coronavirus. She is in her 60s and had also recently traveled domestically. She is also self-quarantined.

The first individual is a male in his 40s who recently traveled internationally. He presented to an area urgent care. He is currently self-quarantined in his home.

The second individual is a female in her 50s. She presented to an area hospital and is self-quarantined at home. The woman has not recently traveled, but did come in contact with a person known to have traveled to a COVID-19 affected area.

The first is a man in his 50s who went to his primary physician and is currently self-quarantined in his home.

The second is a woman in her 40s who went to an area clinic, according to officials. She is also self-quarantined in her home. Both have recently traveled within the U.S., but officials said it's unclear if they were exposed via travel or community spread.

On March 17, Galveston announced its second case. The patient is a man between 45 to 50 years old. He went to a UTMB clinic with symptoms including fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache and body aches. Results from the clinic showed he tested positive for COVID-19. His results were pending confirmation from the Houston Health Department laboratory. Officials said the man has not recently traveled or been in contact with another infected person, suggesting the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

On Friday, March 13, the Galveston County Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 case in a resident. The woman, who is a Friendswood resident and was in self-quarantine in Austin, is between 30 and 35 years old. Officials said the woman's case is linked directly to a Montgomery County case involving a man in his 40s.

On March 23, the county reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in a man between 55 and 65 years old and another man between 18 and 25 years old. Both men are at home self-quarantining and are in stable condition. On March 21, the county reported a fourth case of COVID-19 in a woman between 75 and 85-years-old. The woman was resting comfortably at Matagorda Regional Medical Center, according to health officials. She had not reported travel outside of the county.

On March 17, the county reported a woman between 50 and 55 as its third positive COVID-19 case. The patient recently traveled to the state of Washington, according to officials. At the onset of symptoms, the patient underwent screening and testing for COVID-19 and stated that she "immediately went home to self-quarantine" and that she has "been in self-quarantine since last

Friday [March 13]." The patient reported that she has been in contact with state health officials who are monitoring her health status, and that she expects to hear from them "in the next day or two" for more information on the expected duration of her self-quarantine.

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Matagorda County on March 14, marking the county's first case. Health officials said she was originally admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical center due to complications with pneumonia, but later tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in fair condition but was still in the hospital.

A man in his 90s was being treated at Matagorda Regional Medical Center and died Sunday evening after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A man in his 30s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel New York.

A woman in her 60s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is hospitalized. No recent travel.

A woman in her 30s, who resides in Northeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at home. The only recent travel is to Houston.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at home. He has recent travel to France, Germany and Spain.

A female teenager, 13-19 years old, who resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. She has recent travel to New Orleans.

A woman in her 20s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She is in isolation at her home. This is believed to be a case of community spread because she was in close contact with a suspected case.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to Chicago, Illinois.

A man in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation at his home. He has recent travel to California.

A woman in her 40s who lives in southwest Montgomery County was identified as a positive case. She is connected to a patient in Smith County in east Texas. She was at home in isolation.

A man in his 40s who'd been to northeast Montgomery County for work was listed as COVID-19 positive. He was in isolation at his home. His only recent travel was to Houston, health officials said.

A woman in her 30s who resides in northwest Montgomery County with no recent travel history has tested positive. She is in isolation at home.

A man in his 50s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County has tested positive.

A man in his 90s who is a resident of Southwest Montgomery County has tested positive. He has had no recent travel, and is now hospitalized.

A woman in her 50s who resides in Southeast Montgomery County tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, she has not recently traveled, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. She is in isolation at home.

A woman, who is in her 60s, and is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County. Officials said she is in isolation in her home. She has no recent travel history, and no known contact with other patients.

A man in his 40s, who is a resident of southwest Montgomery County, and is also in isolation at his home. The man recently traveled to California.

On March 15, the county reported a man in his 50s as the fifth positive COVID-19 case. He's a resident of South Montgomery County, according to officials and is in isolation in his home. The man recently traveled to California.

On March 14, health officials reported a northwest Montgomery County woman in her 40s was counted as the fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the area. She is in isolation at her home and is doing well. Health officials said this case is connected to Montgomery County's third case.

Reported on March 12, a man who resides in the northwest part of the county and recently traveled to Florida, was counted as the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. He is in his 40s. As of March 16, he is in good condition in a hospital in Montgomery County.

Officials provided an update Thursday confirming that the county's first presumptive positive case is an officer for the Patton Village Police Department. The patient is in his 40s and a resident of northwest Montgomery County. The patient's results are still pending from the CDC. On Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County Hospital District said the man is in critical condition. County officials said he has no travel history outside the state of Texas. The county also said it has reached out to the man's close contacts and those most at risk. They are in self-quarantine and being monitored by the public health district. Health officials also confirmed that his case is connected to a presumptive positive case of a woman in her 30s who resides in Galveston County, although she is currently located in the Austin area.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed a second presumptive case. The woman, who is in her 40s, lives in south Montgomery County. Health officials said she recently traveled to New Orleans, but has not traveled abroad. As of March 16, she is in critical condition in a hospital in Harris County.

The man, who is in his 50s, resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His travel history is still under investigation.

Woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to Germany, tested positive for COVID-19. She's currently in isolation in her home.

On March 21, the county announced a confirmed case involving a woman betweeen 50 and 60 years old.

On March 22, The Texas Dept. of State Health services announced the first known patient in Liberty County. A north Liberty County woman who's 40 to 50-years-old had mild symptoms and was isolating at home. It wasn't known if the woman had traveled recently.

On March 20, Grimes County authorities confirmed that another person has contracted COVID-19. The person had household contact with the first known case in the county revealed on March 18. Both cases were travel related, authorities said.

On March 18, the county announced a confirmed case involving a man in his 50s.

On Tuesday, March 24, Wharton County officials reported two new positive cases, bringing the total to three. The cases are not all related to the first case reported, according to the county. No further details about the cases were disclosed.

Wharton County first confirmed a woman as the county's first positive case of COVID-19. The woman in her 30s had recent travel history outside of Wharton. She is at home under quarantine.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area coronavirus total is at 210.With the total surpassing 200, the various county and city governments in the area began issuing "stay-at-home" orders to slow the spread of the virus.After Galveston County announced its order on March 23, Harris County and Houston announced their order, effective at midnight on March 25.Despite this, Montgomery County, which identified 23 positive cases, said there were no current plans or discussion to issue a similar order.Earlier this month, some cases were being reported as 'presumptive positive', which meant that a case had been tested and determined positive, but had not yet been confirmed by the CDC. Now, the CDC is no longer doing additional confirmation on positive cases.A non-travel related case was reported on Monday, March 23 as the city's 24th case. The person is at home recovering.A man between the ages of 30 and 40, who'd recently traveled to Idaho, was identified on Sunday, March 22, as the 23rd positive case of COVID-19 in Houston. Health officials said he was recovering at home.Three cases were confirmed on Saturday, March 21.On March 20, Houston confirmed eight new cases which, at the time, pushed the Houston-area total over 100.Late afternoon on March 13, Dr. David Persse, of the Houston Health Department, offered fortunate news for the cases the city announced to that point."Current Houston cases are actually at the point now where we're testing them to see when they're no longer shedding virus and they no longer need to be isolated. They're improving to the point that they will soon be dropping off the list," he said.On Monday March 23, four new patients were identified:On March 22, 5 cases were announced with all but one being in the northwest part of the county.On Saturday, March 21, Harris County Health officials confirmed 10 cases with all but one residing in northwest Harris County.On Friday, March 20, Harris County Public Health announced 12 cases of COVID-19.These are the details of the 12 new cases.On Thursday, Harris County officials announced that two women and a man recovered from COVID-19. All three of there cases were travel-related. They were all also between the ages of 60-70.These four new are not travel-related. The Brazoria County Health Department is investigating.On Saturday, March 21, Brazoria County Health Officials announced another case of coronavirus, bringing its total to 14.All of the above cases are said to be travel-related.Monday, March 23, Fort Bend County officials announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19. Officials said these cases didn't happen overnight, but were just reported from labs.Saturday, March 21, Fort Bend County Health & Human services reported five additional cases of coronavirus.On Thursday, Fort Bend County officials announced that four people recovered from COVID-19.On the afternoon of March 23, the county said a girl under the age of 10 tested positive for coronavirus. This is a travel-related case, and she was in self-quarantine.On the morning of March 23, the country reported five more positive cases.Here is what we know about them. They are all travel-related:On Sunday, March 22, Galveston County health officials identified four more people who tested positive for the virus.On Saturday, March 21, Galveston County Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 within county limits:On March 20, two more cases were announced by the Galveston County Health District:On March 18, the county announced two additional positive cases.Galveston County commissioners declared a public health emergency on Thursday, a day after the city of Houston and Harris County declared similar emergencies.Health officials added two cases on March 23.On March 24, the county identified four new cases:In a bit of fortunate news, a woman considered to be the fourth case in the county fully recovered. Her case is tied to case No. 3, according to Montgomery County Public Health District.On March 23, four new cases were identified:Saturday, March 21, officials confirmed a 3 new cases of coronavirus in the county.On Friday, March 20, health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 case.Walker County reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 22. The man is in his early 20s and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the county. County officials said it's unclear how the virus was transmitted. He is at home under quarantine.