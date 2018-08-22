HEALTH & FITNESS

New circuit training gym Strive Fitness now open in EaDo

Photo: Strive Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new circuit training gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2817 Gulf Freeway in EaDo, the new arrival is called Strive Fitness.

The gym employs dynamic low impact/high intensity (LIHI) programs, which allows people of various fitness levels to participate and see results. It offers four group classes: Torch, Blast, Sculpt and Blitz, which you can learn more about here. Membership options are available.

Strive Fitness has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Sloane I., who reviewed the new gym on July 24, wrote, "Just when you think you are in shape, Strive Fitness comes along and kicks your butt! This workout is perfectly designed to keep your heart rate up the entire 60 minutes without the risk of injury to your joints through the use of low impact exercises."

Yelper Gabriella D. added, "This new fitness studio is amazing! The workouts are intense and challenging, but so much fun and extremely effective! They are never the same, and the trainers are experts in the field who really engage with their members."

Head on over to check it out: Strive Fitness is open from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineHouston
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on street
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Show More
NEVER SETTLE: Houston Astros release 2019 regular season schedule
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
Man on the run after gunfight with workers at Porter business
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News