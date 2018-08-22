New circuit training gym Strive Fitness now open in EaDo

A new circuit training gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2817 Gulf Freeway in EaDo, the new arrival is called Strive Fitness.
The gym employs dynamic low impact/high intensity (LIHI) programs, which allows people of various fitness levels to participate and see results. It offers four group classes: Torch, Blast, Sculpt and Blitz, which you can learn more about here. Membership options are available.
Strive Fitness has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Sloane I., who reviewed the new gym on July 24, wrote, "Just when you think you are in shape, Strive Fitness comes along and kicks your butt! This workout is perfectly designed to keep your heart rate up the entire 60 minutes without the risk of injury to your joints through the use of low impact exercises."
Yelper Gabriella D. added, "This new fitness studio is amazing! The workouts are intense and challenging, but so much fun and extremely effective! They are never the same, and the trainers are experts in the field who really engage with their members."
Head on over to check it out: Strive Fitness is open from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
