HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mumps outbreak has been confirmed at the Harris County Jail. The health department says there are seven cases of mumps at the jail including six inmates and one staff member.Jail medical staff first recognized symptoms in an inmate in mid-May. Shortly after, several additional inmates, including two jail staffers, started experiencing symptoms.The jail will be vaccinating jail staff and inmates that haven't been infected. Those who are sick will be quarantined.