HEALTH & FITNESS

Family of toddler on life support after contracting meningitis looking for help for funeral expenses

EMBED </>More Videos

It's one of the worst decisions a parent has to make: whether or not to pull life support on their dying child.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's one of the worst decisions a parent has to make: whether or not to pull life support on their dying child.

Melissa Harris is having to make that decision for her three-year-old son, Ja'mante, after contracting meningitis.

Ja'mante went to Texas Children's Hospital in November after a TV fell on him, fracturing part of his skull. Shortly after he was released, he was back in the hospital with meningitis. Doctors told the family there's nothing more they can do.

"It's just hard, you know, really hard I mean, I really can't explain it, but it's hard," said the child's grandmother, Melissa Burnett.

The family is now having to do the unimaginable task of planning for a funeral and also trying to find the money for it.

"I was telling my mom and husband what we going to do because it's money to bury, you know. All we're looking for is some help," said Burnett.

The family says they'll have to make a decision this week to pull life support for Ja'monte.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeningitisfuneraltoddlerHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
Young patients to be gifted with therapeutic tricycles
New health center for disabled kids opens in Houston
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Tense meeting expected at Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
Show More
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
NUMBER ONE: North Shore HS atop boys' hoops in Texas
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
More News