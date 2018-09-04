HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose daughter's mystery illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Taylin was a spunky little girl, who now relies on a wheelchair to get around.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A once-healthy elementary schooler in Houston now struggles with memory loss and constant seizures, but her family says doctors can't seem to figure out what caused the dramatic change.

Up until she was six years old, Taylin West was spunky and playful. Her mom says she was always dancing, something she can no longer do.

"She's wheelchair bound, she can barely hold herself up, and she has seizures every second," said Toni Clark, Taylin's mom.

Toni noticed her daughter's hand shaking two years ago. Her health has been deteriorating ever since.

After dozens of tests and countless visits to Texas Children's Hospital, Toni says doctors are still puzzled by Taylin's case.

"My last question to them was 'Will I get my 6-year-old Taylin back?' and they said 'No,'" Toni told Eyewitness News.

Watching Taylin struggle each day takes a toll on the entire family. Her grandmother tells ABC13 they just want answers.

"It's hard not knowing what's wrong with my grandbaby," said Lishie Clark. "I wish I could fix it, but I don't know what to fix."

Toni wants to raise money to travel to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She read about the medical center in a support group for parents of children who have seizures.

"A lot of the kids found out what was wrong with them at that particular hospital," said Toni.

Her family wants to see Taylin back on her feet and back on the dance floor.

"I just need to get to Ohio. That's it," Toni said.

Toni set up a GoFundMe page.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildrenchildren's healthmedicalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Groundbreaking genetic mutation study underway in Texas Medical Center
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
WARNING: Scammers using Google results to steal your information
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Show More
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Police ask people donate Nike shoes instead of burning
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Don't Mess with Texas: How to report a litterbug
BEST JOB EVER: Get paid to go on vacation
More News