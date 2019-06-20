Health & Fitness

Mosquito in Memorial Park area tests positive for West Nile Virus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first case of West Nile Virus for 2019 has been reported in Harris County.

Harris County Public Health says a mosquito found in the 77007 zip code has tested positive for the virus.

That zip code is in west Houston, along the Katy Freeway. It also includes part of near Memorial Park and the Rice Military neighborhood.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says though most people do not develop any symptoms if they get West Nile, one in five do get a fever, aches and rash.

To prevent bites, the CDC recommends using mosquito spray with 20 percent DEET on body parts with thin skin like wrists and ankles, use fans or blow mosquitoes away to make it hard for them to fly, and avoid peak mosquito hours, which include sunrise and sunset times.

You'll also want to avoid doing certain things such as buying wearable devices that have DEET since they don't cover the entire body and relying on high-tech traps, since they're only effective in a small area.

Find more tips here.

SEE ALSO: Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet
EMBED More News Videos

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonwest nile virusmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News