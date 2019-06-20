Mosquito in Memorial Park area tests positive for West Nile Virus

We’ve gotten our 1st disease positive 🦟 🦟 for West Nile virus🦠 .Enjoy the outdoors but stay safe.🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏽‍♀️

We remind U 2:

-Wear an EPA approved insect repellent, reduce mosquito breeding sites by dumping stagnant water

-Report mosquito sites & stay up-2-date via our mobile app📱