Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Not only has the virus killed thousands and sickened thousands more, but it also prompted school closures for millions of children, postponed high-interest concerts and sparked fears of shortages in food, medication and technology.
The latest:
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced March 12 that "public gatherings of Church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice."
Other major closures, suspensions and shortages related to the new coronavirus:
ENTERTAINMENT
Disney announced Thursday afternoon that its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks will be closed this Saturday through the end of March. Hotels on Disneyland property will remain open until Monday. The company's film studio has also postponed the upcoming theatrical releases of "Mulan," "The New Mutants" and "Antlers."
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
Broadway theatres will go dark effective 5 p.m. Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. This comes as the state banned gatherings of more than 500 people, with the exception of schools, hospitals, mass transit and nursing homes.
The National Hockey League, Major League Soccer have joined the National Basketball League in pausing games to slow the spread of the outbreak. Major League Baseball followed suit not long after.
PGA TOUR events, across all tours, will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans. This policy starts at THE PLAYERS Championship Friday and continues through the Valero Texas Open. The recently announced travel advisories and potential logistical issues associated with players and staff traveling internationally limit the PGA's ability to successfully stage the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, and it will be postponed.
Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days to assess the impact of COVID-19.
The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festival in Southern California have been postponed until October amid virus concerns.
Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died. Viking Cruises is also suspending operations of its river and ocean cruises for embarkations taking place between Thursday to April 30.
The organizers of South By Southwest -- which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars -- cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they're "devastated" but recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.
The release of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.
K-pop superstars BTS canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country tries to contain the soaring coronavirus outbreak. The seven-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.
Disney has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong and plans to close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for two weeks.
The U.S. National Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Hong Kong Philharmonic canceled upcoming shows in China and Japan.
U.S. band Green Day postponed upcoming Asia shows, citing health and travel concerns in its announcement on Twitter.
The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament in the California desert, won't be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.
Madonna has canceled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix on March 10 became the latest musicians to cancel concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Santana said he had canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour and that refunds will be available through point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to start March 17 in Poland. Pentatonix was also set to launch its world tour in Poland - a day before Santana's show - but posted a statement saying they would have to cancel the European leg of the tour. Zac Brown Band said it was postponing the spring leg of its The Owl Tour, which would have kicked off Thursday in St. Louis.
The Ivy League Presidents on March 11 announced their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.
POLITICS
Congress announced it is shutting the U.S. Capitol along with House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus.
The March 15 Democratic primary debate in Arizona will be held without an audience, according to the Democratic National Committee.
RELIGION
Saudi Arabia closed off holy sites in Mecca and Medina to millions of Muslim pilgrims in order to stop the spread of the virus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Palestinian officials are shuttering the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem weeks ahead of the busy Easter holiday season.
AROUND THE WORLD
France's Louvre Museum previously shut down, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world. The museum has since reopened.
France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, and the Paris half marathon has been canceled.
The Swiss government said it is banning all "public and private" events involving more than 1,000 people as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. This affects the annual Geneva Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.
Facebook is canceling its May F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns.
The London Book Fair, one of the industry's biggest gatherings, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Several colleges, including Syracuse University and New York University, are closing study abroad programs in Florence, Italy because of the spread of the new coronavirus.
China, Japan and, more recently, Italy are closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.
The South Korean and U.S. militaries postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces.
UAE Cycling Tour has been cancelled after two Italian staff members on one of the teams tested positive.
The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The United Nations' climate change agency won't hold any physical meetings at its headquarters in Germany or elsewhere until the end of April.
Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Both Milan and the popular tourist city of Venice are among the places under the quarantine lockdown. Across Italy, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled and restaurants were told to keep patrons a meter (more than 3 feet) apart.
The governor of Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, which has been hardest-hit by the spread of the virus, said he would implement the national health ministry's recommendations to cancel events with more than 1,000 people.
AIRLINES
Delta Air Lines is reducing flights to South Korea and canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong. Delta is also temporarily suspending its daily flight between New York and Milan, Italy.
United Airlines and American Airlines have also canceled all flights to and from mainland China and, Hong Kong. American has also suspended operations between the U.S. and Milan.
Hawaiian Airlines has canceled all flights to South Korea and China.
German airline Lufthansa says it is reducing its capacity in the coming weeks by as much as 50% of pre-coronavirus outbreak levels.
SHORTAGES
Diet Coke could be in short supply in the near future, as Coca-Cola says the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the production and exports of artificial sweeteners, CNN reported.
Wedding dress sellers are seeing long delays in bridal gown orders because of issues with shipments from China, CNN reported.
The FDA reported its first drug shortages from an unnamed drug due to the coronavirus. "The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug. It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients," the FDA said in a statement.
Apple said the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened.
