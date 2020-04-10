Coronavirus

More than half of Americans now wear masks amid coronavirus outbreak: POLL

More than half of Americans are now wearing face coverings in public as part of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday.

Fifty-five percent of Americans who left their home in the last week said they wore a face mask or face covering, while 45% said they did not.

Like many topics in a deeply polarized America, this decision had a partisan divide: 69% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans said they wore a face covering, a difference of 22 percentage points.

RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines

The poll, conducted between April 8 and 9, comes days after President Donald Trump announced the Center for Disease Control revised its guidelines on wearing masks.

Originally, health organizations urged only sick people and health care workers to wear face coverings, but new research shows that asymptomatic people may spread the coronavirus, and therefore wearing face masks in public may reduce transmission.

The poll also asked Americans about their attitude toward the president, their concerns over the pandemic, their optimism and pessimism about the impact of the virus on American life.

Click here for ABC News' full report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Person spread COVID-19 to as many as 15 others in Feb., CDC says
Amazon Prime to stream SXSW 2020 films
Idea for stink-free fabric helping with face mask demand
Mom asks to save son's birthday money amid unemployment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend
Storm causes tree to topple onto roof of Cypress home
Mom asks to save son's birthday money amid unemployment
Plant explosion at refinery near New Orleans injures 1
Mom and 17-month-old survive rollover crash in NE Harris Co.
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
Show More
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
Judge Hidalgo on COVID-19 fight: 'We're in the thick of it'
Digital Deal of the Day
HPD officer in ICU after positive COVID-19 test
Jeff Bagwell shares his thoughts about the Astros and MLB
More TOP STORIES News