More than 1 million STD's contracted everyday: World Health Organization

The World Health Organization released new figures on sexually transmitted infections Thursday. The figures were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.The results are showing that more than 1 million new cases of four STDs are contracted everyday. Those include chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and syphilis.The World Health Organization found that on average one in every 25 people globally has at least one of these STDs.Researchers say that's "no substantial decline" from their last published data from 2012.The lead author of the report says it indicates people are taking risks with their sexuality and reproductive health.A co-author says education and condom use are important, but new treatments also need to be developed.