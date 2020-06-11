Health & Fitness

More Houston restaurants temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 tests

HOUSTON, Texas -- Even as Texas prepares to move to phase three of reopening restaurants on Friday, more Houston restaurants are temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Acclaimed Montrose restaurant Nobie's announced on social media that it will be closed after a member of its kitchen staff tested positive for the virus. The post notes that the employee did not interact with customers and that none of the restaurant's other employees have shown symptoms of the disease. Nobie's will undergo a deep cleaning prior to reopening and will maintain its practices related to health and sanitizing when it does.

Millie's Kitchen & Cocktails, the new seafood restaurant from Ken Bridge, announced on June 4 that it will be closed for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for the virus. All of the staff will undergo testing prior to reopening.

