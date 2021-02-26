Health & Fitness

More Americans now plan to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, poll finds

By Stephanie Ebbs
An increasing number of Americans are anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines as the rollout continues, with more than half of Americans saying they plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible or have already received at least one dose.

More than 13% of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than 6% are fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen required for the available vaccines.

The new figures from a Kaiser Family Foundation poll show that anticipation for the vaccines is growing. At least 55% of Americans have received the vaccine or plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to new results released Friday, compared to 47% in January.

The supply of available vaccines still can't meet demand, but the number of doses is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with enough doses for 130 million adults expected by the end of March.

WATCH: Biden marks 50M COVID-19 vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
EMBED More News Videos

On Thursday, President Joe Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation's governors on plans to speed the distribution even further.



One in five Americans also report they are willing to get vaccinated but plan to wait, a decrease from 31% in January. Black Americans and young adults are more likely to say they want to wait and see how the vaccine works for people who already got it.

But a notable percent of Americans still have concerns, with one in five saying they are reluctant to get the vaccine. About 7% of adults say they would only get the vaccine if it is required and 15% say they definitely will not get it.

SEE ALSO: Pfizer studying effects of 3rd COVID vaccine dose amid growing concerns over virus variants
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 vaccinepoll
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stalled front brings more fog and dreary weather
TX federal judge rules eviction moratorium unconstitutional
Texas gov. weighs ending mask and other COVID-19 mandates
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg at ERCOT hearings
Woman says hotel took advantage of family during winter storm
3-day search for missing Texas State student starts today
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Show More
Zoom Fatigue: What causes it and how to combat it
3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area
Rice University develops new tools to detect COVID-19
Evictions continue for renters unaware of relief programs
Families in great need of help while waiting for home repairs
More TOP STORIES News