Montgomery Co. extends 'Stay Home' order until April 30

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- With the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough extended the emergency "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order until April 30.The order was set to end on Sunday, April 12.The extension of the order came after President Donald Trump extended his call for social distancing through the end of April.As of Tuesday afternoon, the county reported 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seventeen of the patients are currently listed as recovered.On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also extended the stay-home order for Harris County.Similar to other counties, Montgomery has ordered residents to remain at home other than for essential activities, such as trips for food and medications, for example. In addition, essential businesses are the only ones allowed to operate.