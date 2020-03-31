Coronavirus

Montgomery Co. extends 'Stay Home' order until April 30

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- With the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough extended the emergency "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order until April 30.

The order was set to end on Sunday, April 12.

The extension of the order came after President Donald Trump extended his call for social distancing through the end of April.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county reported 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seventeen of the patients are currently listed as recovered.

SEE ALSO: Brazoria, Montgomery, Galveston County COVID-19 cases tied to same rodeo cook-off tent

On Tuesday, March 31, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also extended the stay-home order for Harris County.

Similar to other counties, Montgomery has ordered residents to remain at home other than for essential activities, such as trips for food and medications, for example. In addition, essential businesses are the only ones allowed to operate.
SEE MORE: What does the "Stay Home - Work Safe" order mean for you?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyconroecoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
Should you wear a face mask? White House considering new stance, Fauci says
2 more METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
2 more METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
Child led deputy to mom's body at NE Harris Co. home
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Pink eye could be rare symptom of coronavirus, doctors say
Show More
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Texas' temporary abortion ban blocked by federal judge
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News