The case that caused RodeoHouston to cancel

But, in the hours after the Galveston County case was announced, the Patton Village officer was listed in critical condition, according to health officials.
City of Houston and Harris County officials cited the Montgomery County case, who is a man in his 40s, as the primary reason that RodeoHouston closed for the remainder of its season.
Harris County officials learned he was at the rodeo cook-off on Friday, Feb. 28. It's not known if he was there in a working capacity.
Health officials also did not know if the patient became sick with the virus before, during or after the event.
According to officials, the Kickoff BBQ on Feb. 28 was attended by 73,433 people.
This is what we know so far on that patient:
- Presumptive positive case. He is a resident of northwest Montgomery County.
- The patient's results are still pending from the CDC.
- County officials say he has no travel history outside the state of Texas.
Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
RODEO CANCELLED: RodeoHouston shutting down early amid coronavirus concerns
What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak
Former head of CDC says nursing homes are "ground zero" for coronavirus
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly