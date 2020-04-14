Coronavirus

Mom sick with COVID-19 delivers baby while in coma

VANCOUVER, Washington -- A new mom says she had her baby while in a coma, all while battling coronavirus.

Angela Primachenko told KPTV it all started with a cough, and not long after, she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Like, you know that kind of cough. And then it kind of got a little bit worse, and then I started having a hard time breathing at night," Primachenko said.

While she was pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Her twin sister said she wasn't even sure Primachenko would survive.

"All of us were just like, 'God, if you don't come through, we might lose our sister,'" said Oksana Luiten.

Doctors delivered the baby at 34 weeks while Primachenko was in an induced coma, fighting the virus.

When she did wake up, it all felt like a blur.

"I wasn't sure where I was. I was very confused. I didn't have a belly anymore, didn't know where my baby was. I was in isolation. I hadn't been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.

Her daughter Ava is still in the hospital so doctors can monitor her eating.

Eventually, Primachenko was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own. Doctors slowly took her off medication and removed her from ICU.

She's now home.

"I'm just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles," Primachenko said.

Primachenko has been unable to see Ava because the new mom is still testing positive for the coronavirus. She will need to have two negative tests before that can happen.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
EMBED More News Videos

Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonbirthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19pregnant woman
CORONAVIRUS
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston overnight
'Clumsy' robber caught on camera fumbling with rifle
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
Pleasantly cool through Thursday but storms return Sunday
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
Show More
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Klein ISD to hand out food and lessons to students today
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
More TOP STORIES News