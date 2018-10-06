The Missouri City Police Department is making history as they show their support in order to raise awareness for breast cancer.The police department announced through their Facebook page that for the first time in history they have decided to wear pink badges during the entire month of October.In the Facebook post, they stated that every officer who is participating will be wearing their pink badge every October from here on out.October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. An annual campaign aimed to increase awareness of the diseases and to raise funds for research, it also raises awareness for women to constantly examine themselves.Check out the department's full post, along with some facts about breast cancer awareness.