HEALTH & FITNESS

Missouri City brings out pink badges to help raise breast cancer awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

October is National Breast Awareness Month.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Missouri City Police Department is making history as they show their support in order to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The police department announced through their Facebook page that for the first time in history they have decided to wear pink badges during the entire month of October.
RELATED: Breast Cancer Awareness

In the Facebook post, they stated that every officer who is participating will be wearing their pink badge every October from here on out.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. An annual campaign aimed to increase awareness of the diseases and to raise funds for research, it also raises awareness for women to constantly examine themselves.

Check out the department's full post, along with some facts about breast cancer awareness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health2018 breast cancerbreast cancerbreastcancerwomen's healthwomen and healthMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services
Study: Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers
Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days
29-year-old lawyer dies from flu complications
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Diners duck during gang shooting at 2 popular restaurants
Kavanaugh is confirmed: Senate Oks Supreme Court nominee
Numbers favor the 'Stros in Game 2
Bette Midler apologizes after Twitter uproar
Drive-by shooting leaves girl with bullet wound to stomach
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Show More
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Woman tries to reunite fingerprint necklace with its rightful owner
Memorial City lights up for Houston Astros
More News