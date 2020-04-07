coronavirus texas

Missouri City councilman recovers from coronavirus

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus in Houston are fluctuating, and it's largely due to the fact that people are recovering and going home.

Much like Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney.

He spent about nine days in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms but fortunately is now home recovering.

"This is a very serious parasite that is looking to kill, steal and destroy," said Boney.

Boney's symptoms were not the typical shortness of breath and fever. Instead, he had a loss of appetite and a pain in his stomach.

It's when he started coughing up blood that he was sent to the hospital and was placed in the ICU.

Doctors later found he had pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus.

"While in the ICU, they uncovered through doing testing that many of my organs were being attacked by the virus," said Boney.

Councilman Boney calls Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Joseph Gathe and the rest of his team at the United Memorial Medical center unsung heroes.

He watched as they treated patient after patient in a wing dedicated to people with coronavirus.

"Of course, my door being open and seeing these individuals go back and forth, it definitely weighs on you because you don't know what these individuals' conditions are," said Boney.

Since March 30, there has been more than 1,000 patients who have been hospitalized due to coronavirus in southeast Texas. ABC13 reached out to hospital systems on Monday and received a response from Memorial Hermann, who said they are currently treating 140 patients.

Houston Methodist Hospital has 147, the Houston Health has 14 and UTMB has 17.

