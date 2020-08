Minute Maid Park's mega testing site opens today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston deals with the COVID-19 crisis, which has surpassed 52,000 cases within city limits, one of Houston sports monuments will stage a large-scale free test site beginning on Saturday.Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.According to Gov. Abbott's office, the site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The site will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.Spanish-speaking staff will be on site, and no healthcare provider will be required for test administration.Appointments can be made through a web portal set up in partnership with the state