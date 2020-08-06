coronavirus test

Minute Maid Park's mega testing site opens today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston deals with the COVID-19 crisis, which has surpassed 52,000 cases within city limits, one of Houston sports monuments will stage a large-scale free test site beginning on Saturday.

Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.

According to Gov. Abbott's office, the site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.

Spanish-speaking staff will be on site, and no healthcare provider will be required for test administration.

Appointments can be made through a web portal set up in partnership with the state.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus helpgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasminute maid parkcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testinghouston astros
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Teacher in quarantine after first week back in classroom
Houston No. 1 city with students who 'never' had a computer
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
Baylor requiring negative COVID-19 test for students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG says local governments can't stop or delay evictions
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Teens drown trying to help child along Texas river
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Montrose plagued by broken sidewalks
How you can help the Lebanese community in Houston
Show More
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Photographer from UK creates coloring book for kids in need
Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers
Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
'Work-from-Las-Vegas': Hotels hope to lure remote workers
More TOP STORIES News