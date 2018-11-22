RAEFORD, North Carolina --The saying goes: "Where there's no struggle, there's no strength."
Rileigh Denis knows both very well. She survived a crash with a drunk driver two years ago before taking on a fight against leukemia.
After three weeks of intense treatment at Duke Hospital, the mom is sharing some exciting news.
"The nurse practitioner, she told me the bone marrow scan I got last Thursday was completely cancer-free. So total complete remission, so that was really exciting yesterday. So there's no cancer they can see in my body," said Denis.
ABC11 first reported on Rileigh in October during the Ri: 2.0 Challenge.