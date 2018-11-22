The saying goes: "Where there's no struggle, there's no strength."Rileigh Denis knows both very well. She survived a crash with a drunk driver two years ago before taking on a fight against leukemia.After three weeks of intense treatment at Duke Hospital, the mom is sharing some exciting news."The nurse practitioner, she told me the bone marrow scan I got last Thursday was completely cancer-free. So total complete remission, so that was really exciting yesterday. So there's no cancer they can see in my body," said Denis.ABC11 first reported on Rileigh in October during the Ri: 2.0 Challenge.