Military mom leaves hospital in time for Thanksgiving after beating cancer

The saying goes "where there's no struggle, there's no strength."

RAEFORD, North Carolina --
Rileigh Denis knows both very well. She survived a crash with a drunk driver two years ago before taking on a fight against leukemia.

After three weeks of intense treatment at Duke Hospital, the mom is sharing some exciting news.

"The nurse practitioner, she told me the bone marrow scan I got last Thursday was completely cancer-free. So total complete remission, so that was really exciting yesterday. So there's no cancer they can see in my body," said Denis.

