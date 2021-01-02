coronavirus deaths

Spring ISD teacher dies likely of COVID-19, district says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD teacher became ill over the holiday break and died, likely of COVID-19, according to a statement from the district.

Edwin M. Wells Middle School reported teacher Joe Diaz died early Wednesday morning "after becoming ill over the winter break."

The district released the following statement:

"It's our understanding from talking with Mr. Diaz' family, that his death was likely COVID-19 related. Mr. Diaz had been with Spring ISD since 2017 and was a dedicated educator who worked diligently to ensure the success of all of his students. His passing is a great loss for our school community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Wells Middle School has an enrollment of approximately 1,130 students in 6th through 8th grades. Diaz was a science teacher at the school, according to the Spring ISD website.
