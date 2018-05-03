HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's warning: Microblading eyebrows can lead to infection

EMBED </>More Videos

A Michigan woman is warning people about a potentially life-threatening infection she got after undergoing the popular eyebrow procedure microblading. (KABC)

A Michigan woman is sending out a warning about the popular new beauty trend microblading.

The procedure uses tiny needles to cut the skin near the eyebrows, allowing pigment to seep in.

The woman -- known only as Jennifer -- says her brows looked great after she had the procedure.

But just days later, redness, swelling and pain took over.

She was hospitalized for several days with a potentially life-threatening infection.

Her dermatologist says Jennifer could have been allergic to the ink or something used to prepare her skin.

She could have also gotten an infection because she was told not to wash her face.

He recommends patients wanting microblading to do their research about the person performing the procedure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeautycosmetic surgeryinfectionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News