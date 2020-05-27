Health & Fitness

Mexico reports more than 500 coronavirus deaths in one day

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's health department has reported 501 more deaths from the coronavirus - the first time the country's one-day figure has exceeded 500.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday also set a daily high, with 3,455 additional infections confirmed. Mexico has recorded nearly 74,560 confirmed cases and 8,134 deaths, though officials acknowledge the number of cases is probably several times higher due to the country's extremely low testing rate.

Mexico's daily death toll is now approaching that of the United States, at around 620. Brazil leads in daily deaths with over 800.
