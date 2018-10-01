HEALTH CARE

Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health create combined health system

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Hermann Health System made a major announcement Monday that could change the lives of Texans.

The health system plans to merge with Baylor Scott & White. Memorial Hermann believes the partnership "will strengthen our community, advance the health of all Texans and transform the delivery of healthcare."

"This is about two mission-driven organizations-both committed to making safe, high-quality healthcare more convenient and affordable-building something transformative together," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott &White Health. "We must lead the change in our industry, while insisting we continue to fulfill our unwavering commitments to meeting the needs of all Texans."

"Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to make care more consumer-centric, grow our capabilities to manage the health populations, and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve in the state," said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann.

The health systems serve in more than 30 Texas counties, employing more than 73,000 people across the state. Together, both entities plan to advance medical training and research programs.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
