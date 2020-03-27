Coronavirus

Memorial Hermann cancels patient visitation during COVID-19 outbreak

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of Houston area COVID-19 cases continues to grow, one of the regions largest medical facilities has decided to restrict visitation to patients for fear of the virus spreading.

Memorial Hermann issued a statement saying its new visitation policy will begin on March 27.

The decision was made as staffers attempt to take full precautionary measures to ensure the protection of patients, caregivers and the community.

The statement read, in part:

The following limited exceptions to the no visitor policy will be made and these visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility. Exceptions may vary by location.
They include:

  • One visitor for laboring women
  • One visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients
  • Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine
  • One visitor for patients receiving emergency care
  • One visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.
  • Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Memorial Hermann recognizes the importance of family support in the healing process and is encouraging the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.

Friends and family can still call and video chat patients in the hospital.

There is no specific end date for the new policy at this time.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas newsoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldhca
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Actor Mark Blum died from coronavirus complications
NFL draft still scheduled for April despite COVID-19 outbreak
US now most coronavirus cases in world
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friendswood seniors serenaded with heartfelt performance
One more warm day before a front and storms
ABC13's Morning News
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
H-E-B sees huge surge in job applications amid pandemic
Show More
Three Brothers Bakery shares advice with business owners as it overcomes COVID-19 crisis
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
R. Kelly seeks release from Chicago jail due to coronavirus risk
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News