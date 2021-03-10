Harris Co. announces new Public Health Director Barbie Robinson

NEW: We’re proud to announce Barbie Robinson as Harris County’s new Public Health Director. She was selected after an incredibly thorough search, and I'm confident she'll tackle the toughest public health challenges in our region with ambition, mastery and creativity. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/OiNH3xU9em — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) March 10, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County introduced a California health care leader as its new public health director online Tuesday.In a Tweet Tuesday evening, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed Barbie Robinson will be the new Harris County Health Department leader."She was selected after an incredibly thorough search, and I'm confident she'll tackle the toughest public health challenges in our region with ambition, mastery and creativity. Welcome!" Hidalgo wrote.Robinson comes to Texas from her post as Director of the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, where she's served since 2016.The search for a new public health director began after Dr. Umair Shah announced in November 2020 that he would be leaving the position after 17 years with the department.Shah left his position to take the role of Secretary of Health for the state of Washington.