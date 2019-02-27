Medspa owner arrested for illegal Botox injections: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The 37-year-old owner of a northwest Houston spa has been arrested for offering illegal Botox injections to an undercover officer.
Houston police say undercover officers visited the Paloma Clinic Spa, located at 2211 Bingle, where Gabriela Gonzalez offered rates and information on Botox injections.
Related: Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Investigators say they verified that Gonzalez was not licensed to give injections.
RELATED: Nurse accused of unlicensed Botox injections at Spring spa
Undercover officers returned to the spa, where they say Gonzalez offered Botox injections.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with practicing medicine without a license.
Gonzalez is the fifth person arrested at four different spas since November. The arrests are a part of the Houston Police Major Offenders Unit crackdown on illegal activity at medspas.