HEALTH & FITNESS

Medspa assistant stays mum in court on illegal injections allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect accused of giving illegal cosmetic injections faced a judge Monday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man police say injected clients with a product that is not approved in the United States appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Ricky Delatorre didn't answer any of ABC13's questions after he faced a judge, but he did blow a kiss to our cameras.


The question a lot of people have is what was being injected into patients' skin.

HPD says Delatorre was giving injections without a license or a doctor's supervision. He denied those allegations last week when ABC13 was there as he was being taken into custody.

RELATED: Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested allegedly gave illegal Botox injections and fillers to patients.


Investigators with HPD's Major Offenders Division seized the product, saying the vials they confiscated from the southwest Houston medspa, R.D. Aesthetica, operated by Delatorre, had Turkish writing on them.

According to HPD, the labels of all FDA-approved products would be in English. Testing will determine if it's even Botox.

Delatorre, who is facing felony charges, let his lawyer do the talking for him on Monday.

"We look forward to taking a look at the evidence. There is always two sides to every story, and we look forward to our day in court," attorney Jed Silverman said.

Delatorre will be back in court in April. His bond is set at $30,000.
RELATED: Nurse accused of unlicensed Botox injections at Spring spa
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter followed a nurse accused of illegal Botox injections as she left a jail on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Ricky Delatorre is accused of giving patients illegal Botox injections.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthplastic surgeryhealtharrestsurgeryHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Suspected measles case reported at La Porte school
Houston Auto Show 2019
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News