Ricki Delatorre Aguirre blew us a kiss during his court appearance this morning. He stands accused of injecting Botox without a license or a doctor present. His attorney says he looks forward to looking at the evidence and having his day in court. pic.twitter.com/SrS2S5YoLK — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 11, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5124821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man arrested allegedly gave illegal Botox injections and fillers to patients.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4650786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter followed a nurse accused of illegal Botox injections as she left a jail on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5132311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ricky Delatorre is accused of giving patients illegal Botox injections.

The man police say injected clients with a product that is not approved in the United States appeared before a judge Monday morning.Ricky Delatorre didn't answer any of ABC13's questions after he faced a judge, but he did blow a kiss to our cameras.The question a lot of people have is what was being injected into patients' skin.HPD says Delatorre was giving injections without a license or a doctor's supervision. He denied those allegations last week when ABC13 was there as he was being taken into custody.Investigators with HPD's Major Offenders Division seized the product, saying the vials they confiscated from the southwest Houston medspa, R.D. Aesthetica, operated by Delatorre, had Turkish writing on them.According to HPD, the labels of all FDA-approved products would be in English. Testing will determine if it's even Botox.Delatorre, who is facing felony charges, let his lawyer do the talking for him on Monday."We look forward to taking a look at the evidence. There is always two sides to every story, and we look forward to our day in court," attorney Jed Silverman said.Delatorre will be back in court in April. His bond is set at $30,000.