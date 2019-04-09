Measles exposure warning issued for Chuy's Restaurant in College Station

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles in northern Indiana.
The ISDH said that anyone who visited the Chuy's restaurant on Harvey Road in College Station on March 29 may have been exposed.
There are no measles cases in College Station.
Health officials in Brazos County say those who ate at Chuy's on March 29 should monitor their health.
What are the symptoms of measles?
Somebody infected with measles will begin to experience a high fever, coughing, a runny nose and watery, red eyes between seven and 14 days after infection, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Several days after symptoms begin to appear, patients may experience white spots inside their mouth. A rash then breaks out, beginning on the patient's face and eventually spreading down the body. The rash initially appears as flat red spots but could also produce smaller raised bumps, and the spots may join as the rash spreads.
Measles-related deaths are usually caused by complications like diarrhea-related dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis, according to the World Health Organization.