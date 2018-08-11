MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital and the Houston Galleria hosted their Annual Back-to-School Fashion Show Saturday.The show featured pediatric cancer patients, their siblings and MD Anderson caregivers all sporting the latest fashion. One special participant in the fashion show was 12-year-old Kaylyn. She's a patient with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and took part by having a robot stand in for her. Kaylyn operated the robot from her hospital bed.Earlier this week, Kaylyn received a stem cell transplant to combat the illness and was unable to participate in person.Kaylyn tells Eyewitness News she has big plans to be a fashion designer when she grows up.Along with young cancer patients and models, Kaylyn's robot was wearing some of the latest back-to-school fashions from some of the Galleria's popular retail stores.