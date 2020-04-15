coronavirus texas

Mayor Turner to provide update on city's COVID-19 efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston continues to lead the state with nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department's data released on Wednesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be offering the city's latest updates on its case count on Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can watch the briefing live at ABC13.com.

Sources tell ABC13 the Houston Fire Department is expected to make rapid COVID-19 antibody tests made available for first responders. The tests are going to be administered at local Walgreens locations.



READ MORE: COVID-19 test launching with 15-minute results, Texas Gov. Abbott says

On Monday, Turner announced that the city's testing capacity has doubled and will now perform 1,000 tests per day. He also said anyone can get tested at one of the city's free testing sites, whether a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Dr. David Persse with the city's health department said people must still register and complete an online screening prior to visiting a site.

Turner also introduced a new initiative to help homeless shelters improve social distancing.

READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce plan Friday to reopen Texas economy

