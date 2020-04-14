Mayor Turner gives update on Houston's COVID-19 response

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Turner will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing to update the community on the number of positive cases and other issues related to the public health crisis.As of Tuesday, April 14, 2,580 Texans have already recovered from COVID-19. In total, Texas is reporting up to 14,624 cases with 1,409 patients in hospitals across the state.The city of Houston continues to lead the state in cases with 3,747 in total so far. Dallas is second with 1,788 cases while Fort Worth has moved into third place with 876 cases.On Monday, Turner announced two new COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the city's cases to 18 deaths.In addition, Turner also announced that the city's testing capacity has doubled and will now perform 1,000 tests per day. He also said anyone can get tested at one the city's free testing sites, whether a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or not.Harris County Public Health expanded its testing capabilities and are now able to test 500 people per day at two of its public testing sites.