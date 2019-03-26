Health & Fitness

Mass vomiting at elementary school blamed on spicy chips, poor hygiene

EMBED <>More Videos

Students at Petree Elementary School fall ill due to spicy food

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina -- Public health officials in North Carolina say a sudden case of mass vomiting at an elementary school wasn't caused by a heinous disease, but rather fruit-flavored concentrate, spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting."

The county's Department of Public Health reported two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday, March 20.

After conducting interviews, health officials said those who got sick ingested the concentrate without diluting it with water and ate a lot of spicy chips. State lab results ruled out chemical or infectious agents.

Health officials said the students also practiced poor hygiene by sharing the food and concentrate, lunch trays and drinking from their hands.

The entire school was cleaned before reopening the following day.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthchildrenschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side
Extreme yoga pose sends woman to hospital with a stroke
New Selena mural celebrates singer with iconic piece of Houston
Impatient robber holds up Houston Exotic Adult Super Store
Show More
Harris County to take legal action against ITC over tank fire
THE 60: Ban on bump stocks goes into effect today
Portland Trail Blazers star suffers gruesome leg injury
San Francisco Giants CEO suspended after spat with wife
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
More TOP STORIES News