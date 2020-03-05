Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
What school districts, colleges are doing about COVID-19
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 17 Houston-area coronavirus cases
What school districts, colleges are doing about COVID-19
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
Big Ten, Big 12, SEC cancel basketball tournaments
No more cash on Harris Co. toll roads over coronavirus concerns
Show More
What we know about coronavirus and how it affects your kids
Temperatures warm up and allergies may be an issue today
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
More TOP STORIES News