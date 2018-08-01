BREAST FEEDING

Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding health insurance benefits

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on uncovered health insurance benefits for mothers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK, New York --
New mothers are spending hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars on breastfeeding products and counseling that they don't have to.

It's all free, but many people simply don't know it.

Anything having to do with breastfeeding is covered by medical insurance as part of the Affordable Care Act - Obamacare - the law that passed in 2010.

According to a recent survey by Wakefield Research, commissioned by Byram Healthcare, most parents do not know that breast pumps, supplies, and lactation consultants should all be paid for by one's insurance. This represents potentially hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

Medical device companies can, at no cost to mothers, file all of the paperwork to receive all of these benefits and send the pump prior to the baby's birth.

Again, this is all free by law, and most people have no idea.

WABC-TV spoke with one new mother named Christina, who said her friends who are new moms did not know about this, and neither did her doctors.

In order to receive the benefit, however, one must go online or call a medical device provider.

Another provision in the Affordable Care Act is the mandate that an employer must make a clean room, not a bathroom, available for working mothers to use to pump. Most also did not know about this law.

Wednesday is the start of World Breastfeeding Week and all of August is National Breastfeeding Month in the U.S.

For more information about breastfeeding coverage under the ACA, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbreast feedinghealthmotherhoodhealth careinsuranceu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BREAST FEEDING
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
More breast feeding
HEALTH & FITNESS
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Love BBQ? Apply to become Reynolds Wrap's chief grilling officer
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
Parents hiring tutors for their kids to become Fortnite experts
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
More News